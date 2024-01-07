Home page politics

Olaf Scholz (r.) and Boris Pistorius during a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in the Federal Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Defense Minister is one of the most popular politicians in Germany. According to a recent survey, many would like Pistorius to be Chancellor instead of Scholz.

Berlin – According to a survey, almost two thirds of people in Germany would like to see a change of chancellor from Olaf Scholz to Boris Pistorius (both SPD).

The defense minister, who has recently been regularly at the top in surveys of the most popular politicians, should replace Scholz at the head of the government in the legislative period that runs until 2025, according to 64 percent in a survey by the polling institute Insa for “Bild”. 25 percent are against it, 11 percent don't know. However, such a change is generally considered very unlikely.

A somewhat more likely scenario, a duel between incumbent Scholz and a challenger Friedrich Merz (CDU), would, according to the survey, be narrowly in favor of Merz, whom 26 percent would prefer if the Chancellor were directly elected. For Scholz it would be 23 percent. And: 43 percent don't want either of them. With Pistorius in the race for the SPD, the outcome would be reversed: 25 percent would be for Pistorius, 23 percent for Merz as chancellor and again the vast majority (39 percent) for neither. In reality, the Chancellor is not elected directly, but by the Bundestag. dpa