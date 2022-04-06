On the hot topic of the judges, the holding of the majority is at risk

The ultimatum of Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has arrived: either an agreement is reached on Thursday or the text will be trusted. Despite the mediation attempts, in fact, Italy Viva it does not retreat and, even more so than the center-right, it can create a decisive split in the majority. The hottest topics are always the election criteria of the CSM, the direct civil liability of the judges and the separation of the functions of judges and prosecutors. Topics on which the Renzians find the side of Action.

“The civil liability rules have resulted in only 8 convictions in 12 years in 664 cases and 154 final sentences. Is this right, Minister Cartabia? Is this consistent with the Constitution?”. This is what he says Enrico Costa, deputy and deputy secretary of the Calenda party. As for the CSM, too Come on Italy does not withdraw its position in favor of the draw.

“We must act quickly, as Mattarella asked”

The spirits, in the last majority meeting, were also heated with regard to the issue of the presumption of innocence. At the meeting, the minister brought the opinion of the Prime Minister to the rules on out-of-office magistrates, who assume political or top-level roles. Costa also asked for the amendment of the Democratic Party to be officially withdrawn, which cancels the disciplinary rules on magistrates who do not respect the decree on the presumption of innocence from the Cartabia amendments. The M5S however, he opposed this request.

However, the rapporteur for the reform of the CSM, responsible for justice of the Democratic Party, remains confident Walter Verini. “The conditions exist to start voting, in the Justice Committee in the House, at least all the amendments on which a substantial agreement has been reached – said Verini -. We must take up the appeal of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellato do quickly and well, to give the CSM new tools in view of the election next July and to provide, at the same time, a contribution to the renewal of the judiciary ”.

However, times are running out, considering that the election of the CSM should be held in July. Four years ago, at this point, the polling stations were already about to be called, now the situation is still on the high seas.

