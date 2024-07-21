Venezuela’s majority opposition celebrated this Sunday, one week before the presidential elections, Religious meetings in Caracas and various regions of the country in support of the candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia and to ask for “freedom” for the Caribbean nation and the end of “so much darkness.”

According to the criteria of

In Caracas, the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Accompanied by his family and opposition leader María Corina Machado, he led an event in a Caracas square attended by dozens of his followers, some of whom read short phrases with requests to God into a microphone.

“Lord, we ask you to walk with us in these crucial hours for our nation,” said a young woman who also prayed for “each of the political prisoners, exiles and persecuted,” while a woman asked for help to “defeat evil” and for “love, truth and freedom” to triumph over “hatred, lies and oppression.”

For González Urrutia, it was a “very special day” as they were “gathered under the blessing” of God, who – he said – “inspires them to continue forward on this path of hope, faith and inclusion.”

The former ambassador reiterated his promise to lead a government “of all and for all”, in which “there will be no exclusion”.

“It is time for Venezuela to find reconciliation. Enough of shouting, enough of insults, it is time for reunion,” he added.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (c) participates in a political tour in Guanare, Portuguesa state (Venezuela). Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ Share

For his part, Machado, for whom next Sunday “Venezuela will be starting a new era,” He thanked God for having “allowed him to be part of this enormous cause, of this great movement that has reached the depths, the hearts, the homes in every corner” of the country and in “all those parts of the world where there is a Venezuelan today.”

“God has blessed us to be here, overcoming so many challenges, facing so many obstacles, When everything looked dark, when no one believed that it was possible for Venezuela to find the light again, when we felt that we had less strength, that we were sad, perhaps tired, (…) and we moved forward with confidence (…) and always certain that we were walking hand in hand with God,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, citizens and opposition leaders lit candles or the lights on their phones as a message that “the darkness is being overcome” and “the light has arrived” with González Urrutia as “the next president of Venezuela,” they explained.

Through X, this opposition sector pointed out that there were also meetings of this type in states such as Trujillo, Guárico, Mérida, Nueva Esparta and Barinas, among others.

In the upcoming elections, a dozen candidates will compete, including the current head of state, Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive six-year term in power.

EFE