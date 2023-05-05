Women’s relationship with drugs has been taboo for many years. In most studies they have been underrepresented or their presence has been limited to trafficking or drug-related crimes. For these reasons, the project Give it a head when it hits your head, from the Corporación Acción Técnica Social (ATS), made the report Women and drugs in Colombiawhich concludes that gender violence swarms under the effects of psychoactive substances: 60.56% of them said they had been a victim of one of them, including 13.44%, who said they had been raped.

The research carried out by Vannesa Morris, Estefanía Villamizar, Sofía Vaca and David Bautista is based on interviews with 3,058 women from different cities in the country and seeks to give a gender approach to the consumption of legal and illegal psychoactive substances from a risk reduction perspective. For Morris, “having this information makes it possible to implement actions that are differentiated and grounded in the real needs that women have,” and she adds that exercises of this type are key when it comes to building effective drug policies.

Among the general findings are that the legal substance most consumed by women is alcohol and the illegal ones are cannabis, followed by MDMA and LSD, and that the main reasons for using are pleasure (68.9%) and leisure (68.38%). It also shows that the respondents are not in the habit of analyzing substances to find out what they are consuming.

One of the chapters that the researchers highlight the most is that of gender violence, in which, in addition to rape, the most common aggressions recorded by the respondents are verbal harassment (35.87%), physical harassment (34 47%) and psychological violence (15.96%). Additionally, 59% of the interviewees stated that they had witnessed other women in vulnerable conditions, and 71.78% indicated that they were the ones who gave them help. To this is added that 38% mentioned having been a victim of violence by the police through verbal (37.05%) and physical (1.74%) harassment.

Although this problem has already been denounced on different occasions by feminist organizations and platforms, for the expert Luisa Uribe, a member of the collective ECHO ―which promotes the formation of self-managed electronic music communities and has worked to curb gender-based violence at parties and similar settings― there is a pending debate. “The construction of safer spaces involves recognizing that violence is there. Many people do not want to talk about the parties as spaces in which violent dynamics are reproduced”, says Uribe. He adds that the findings reinforce the need to establish prevention protocols involving promoters, disc jockey and assistants, so that they know how to react if cases of violence occur. The report indicates that in 46.30% of the cases where the assaulted women went to the bar staff, they “did nothing.”

A novel topic has to do with the consumption of psychoactive substances and sexual and reproductive health. The report indicates that there is no information that goes into this aspect in depth, which confirms the gaps that exist in the gender approach in drug studies. The surveys showed that around 20% of the respondents noticed changes in their menstrual cycle when consuming psychoactive substances.

The testimonies collected show that the stigma against the consumers increased when those who consume are mothers or are pregnant, and that it increases particularly in their family and their partner. Even so, all the respondents stated that they used some type of substance during pregnancy; unlike the time of lactation, where most of them said they had not consumed any legal or illegal psychoactive substance.

The study emphasizes that it is necessary to integrate the experiences of people with diverse identities and sexual orientations, such as the trans women who participated in the surveys and who provided insights that enrich reflections and experience the use of SPA in a differential way, for example when They use hormonal treatments.

