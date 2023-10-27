Home page politics

The majority of Türkiye wants its region to be neutral in the Gaza war. But President Erdogan and his government officials are agitating against Israel.

Ankara – Since the devastating attack by the terrorist militia Hamas on Israel On October 7th, politicians will announce in the Türkiye again and again their solidarity with the Palestinian people. president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan goes even further and stands behind Hamas. “Hamas is not a terrorist organization. It is a liberation and mujahideen group that wants to liberate its people and country,” Erdogan said in a meeting of his ruling party AKP.

Solidarity with Palestine by all parties in Turkey

Solidarity with Palestine extends to almost all parties. The leader of the aid organization IHH, Bülent Yıldırım, had even threatened the international community with the creation of an army of volunteers against Israel to fight against Israel. “If we start with volunteer fighters, we will kill you in our spit. Do you think we will be silent,” said the supporter of President Erdogan at a rally.

Islamists and nationalists in particular repeatedly agitate against Israel and Jews in Turkey. Israel has therefore recalled its diplomats from the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the religious authority, Ali Erbas, repeatedly criticize Israel. © IMAGO/Mehmet Masum Suer

Survey on Gaza war is clear

The people in Turkey, on the other hand, want their country to remain neutral in the conflict. The Turkish opinion research institute Metropoll wanted to know what they expect from their government in view of the Gaza war. The results are clear.

34.5 percent of respondents voted “should be neutral”

26.4 percent voted for “should mediate

18.1 percent voted for “should embrace the Palestinian cause but distance itself from Hamas.”

11.3 percent voted for “should stand behind Hamas”

3.0 percent voted “should support Israel”

6.7 percent had no answer

Head of religious authority Diyanet calls Israel murderers and occupiers

And the tone against Israel is becoming even more intense. In addition to Erdogan, the leader of the Turkish religious authority Diyanet, Ali Ebaş, also criticized Israel in a clearly sharp tone: “To the murderers and occupiers: Like all oppressors in history, you too will perish and be held accountable,” Ebaş said in a speech , which he posted on X on Thursday.

Today the top religious official upped the ante in his Friday sermon. “You will not get away with your oppression. History is full of examples of this, take a lesson from history. The slaughter of the innocents you slaughtered today will soon overtake you.”

Diyanet boss remains silent on human rights violations and mass arrests

However, the Diyanet boss has so far avoided making any critical statements about the occupation of parts of northern Syria (Kurdish: Rojava) or the ongoing attacks by the Turkish military in the region. In the attacks on Kurds in the neighboring country, civilians are repeatedly killed and civilian infrastructure is destroyed. Most recently, the water and electricity supply for around 2 million people in the region collapsed due to the Turkish attacks. There is also no criticism from Ebaş of the mass arrests of Gülenists and Kurds in his country that have continued since the 2016 coup attempt.