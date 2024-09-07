Voting intentions, Lega clearly overtakes Forza Italia



The absolute majority of Italians, equal to 53.6%, is against the Ius Scholae proposed by Forza Italia and which the League and Brothers of Italy do not like. This is revealed by the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. Only 46.4% in favor.

But the most sensational news is that only 44.3% of Forza Italia voters, therefore significantly less than half, are in favour of the proposal launched by Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. Another relevant fact is that less than 60% of those who vote M5S are in favor.



