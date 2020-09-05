Messi’s decision to continue at Barcelona has not sat well with the public. Of the more than 26,000 participants in the survey launched by As.com to the question Do you agree with Messi staying at Barça? He 61.62% has answered ‘no’ for him 38.38% The rest that is in favor of the decision made by the Argentine. Numbers that indicate the loss of support in the ’10’ Barcelona.

The soap opera of Messi and Barcelona ended this Friday with the announcement of the player’s continuity in an interview with Goal.com in which he explains the reason for his continuity and lashes out at Bartomeu: “I thought and we were sure that he was free, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not and now they hold on not to I said before June 10 when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for the League in the middle of this shitty virus and this disease that altered all dates. And this is the reason why I am going to continue at the club … Now I’m going to continue at the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million clause, that that’s impossible, and that later there was another way, which was to go to court. I would not go to court against Barça never because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here, Barça gave me everything and I gave it everything, it never crossed my mind to take Barça to trial “.

Barcelona did not take for granted after Messi’s words in which he attacked Bartomeu and celebrated with a tweet that the player continues to wear his shirt for another season: “I’m going to do my best. My love for Barça will never changeHowever, the main sports media around the world did echo both the decision taken by Messi in a summer marked by his possible departure from Can Barça and the criticism of the Blaugrana president. Ole talk about what “Messi stays, but hits” and remains “Stick and shovels for Bartomeu”, Globoesporte of “Telenovela with a different ending than expected”, The Gazzetta rate it as “Messi’s longest day”, while The Sun and Tuttosport put the focus on Messi’s family ensuring that he is a “Brutal drama” and speaking of “The cry in the Messi family”.