Dr. Aisha Al-Salami, a consultant oncologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, confirmed that the majority of breast cancer cases appear at an early age among women in the Emirates, with an average age of less than 50 years, stressing that the Emirates is characterized by highly advanced care for breast cancer patients, in addition to commitment With the latest guidelines and treatment methods followed internationally, including providing the latest medications for treatment.

Al-Salami warned that breast cancer constitutes one-third of the total cancer cases among women in the country, and is still the main cause of women’s deaths resulting from cancer, and the fifth most common cause of cancer deaths in general in the country, based on reports and statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. .

She said: “Breast cancer ranks first among newly diagnosed cancer cases in women, as it represents 36.7% of the total cancer cases among females, and the crude infection rate is 28.6 cases per 100,000 individuals, while the age standard rate is 42.1 per 100,000 individuals.” An individual. Furthermore, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, causing 11.5% of all cancer deaths, with a very high rate of 24.4% among women.”

Al-Salami attributed the main reasons for the spread of breast cancer among women in the Emirates to the delay in seeking a doctor, as some cultural beliefs or fear of social stigma lead some women to delay seeking medical care when they notice breast abnormalities, and a lack of awareness about breast cancer. The importance of regular examination and early detection, in addition to not following a healthy lifestyle. Regarding the different treatment options for breast cancer in the UAE, she pointed out that surgery is often an essential part of breast cancer treatment. Surgery may include lumpectomy, or what is known as breast-conserving surgery, or “local excision of the tumor while preserving the breast.” The condition may require removal of the entire breast, and this depends on several factors such as the size of the tumor, its location, and the patient’s preferences. In addition, the patient may need radiation therapy after surgery to target any remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of them appearing again. This treatment is often used after conservative breast surgery. Al-Salami identified the three most important ways to prevent breast cancer, which include regular examination to help in early detection of the disease, through mammograms. Home self-examination of the breast also helps in detecting cancer at an early stage, which makes the chances of recovery higher, and following options A healthy lifestyle by adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of cancer. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, exercising or being physically active regularly, avoiding smoking, and avoiding hormone replacement therapy.