Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

A majority of Germans do not believe that the traffic light government can overcome migration challenges. This is above the trend in other surveys.

Berlin – According to a survey, a majority of those surveyed do not believe that the federal government will achieve a solution-oriented migration policy. The polling institute YouGov asked for the World on Sunday, whether one should trust the traffic light “Solutions to the challenges of immigration”.

The result: 69 percent trusted the government “not at all” or “not at all.” Only 23 percent of the 2,000 respondents “somewhat” or “completely” trusted the government.

70 percent of those surveyed supported a “reduction in migration to Germany”. Depending on where you live, this varied between 66 percent in cities, 72 percent in “suburban living environments” and 76 percent of the population living in rural areas. According to figures from Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) In 2023, around 325,000 asylum applications were submitted by November. In the so-called Long Summer of Migration in 2015 and 2016, around 1.2 million people applied for asylum in Germany.

Not even traffic light supporters trust the coalition's migration policy anymore

84 percent of FDP supporters doubted the coalition partners' competence in the policy area of ​​migration. For the SPD and the Greens it was 59 and 51 percent respectively. 91 percent of the supporters of the partly right-wing extremist AfD and 70 percent of the CDU supporters did not trust the traffic light government to have migration policy solutions in their interests.

A majority of young respondents would like fewer refugees to be allowed into the country. 54 percent of 18 to 29-year-old respondents advocated this. This value increased continuously across age cohorts. 79 percent of those over 60 called for fewer asylum seekers in the country. You were interviewed in the week before Christmas.

Refugees wait in the initial reception center in Giessen. (Archive image) © Boris Roessler/dpa/Archive image

A lot has happened in migration policy in 2023: after years of dispute, the EU appears to have agreed on a reform of the asylum system. The reform is particularly controversial among human rights NGOs, which are calling for the fundamental right to asylum to be undermined. During the negotiations, the Gaza war began between the Islamist Hamas and Israel and the Ukraine war continued with undiminished severity also against the civilian population.

In addition, there were natural disasters that drove people from their homes. A futurologist speaks of “omnic crises” that could last for decades and pose major hurdles for the traffic light government.

International surveys: Germans are most worried about migration

In October, an international survey by the institute revealed Ipsos in 29 countries that concerns about immigration were greatest in Germany. For 44 percent of the Germans surveyed, it was one of the three biggest worries. This was only exceeded by inflation, which 45 percent said was their biggest concern.

In Europe, Germany is more than 10 percent ahead of the Netherlands. Where right-wing authoritarian Geert Wilders won the parliamentary election in November, 32 percent of those surveyed saw migration as one of their top three concerns. Germans and Austrians were also the most concerned in this survey.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

In May, an international survey by the Norwegian Denfabrik showed Alliance for Democracies that 31 percent of Germans ranked migration among their three most important concerns. In the ARD Germany trend At the end of September, 64 percent of those surveyed said that they “tend to see disadvantages” from immigration.

The methodology of the study is still unclear, but a problem still appears

Since this was an advance report of the core results, the methodology of the YouGov study was not yet clear on Saturday (December 30). However, it appears that the survey may have a methodological problem.

The Hagen political scientist Markus Thousandpfund recommended in his standard work “Quantitative Methods of Political Science”: “You should use simple, unambiguous terms that are understood equally by all respondents.” The question of “solutions to the challenges regarding immigration” is probably understood significantly differently by supporters of the Green Party than by supporters of the partly right-wing extremist AfD. (kb with afp)