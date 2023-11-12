The Association of Prosecutors (AF), the majority in the prosecutor’s career, has called for the resignation of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for “his passivity in defending the rule of law, the effective separation of powers and the independence” of the Public Ministry in relation to the amnesty. This was stated in a statement released after midnight on Saturday after their XXVI Congress, a forum that García Ortiz himself closed and in which they expressed their »resounding rejection of the amnesty and the concept of ‘lawfare’ (the alleged interference of justice in political life) contained in the pact between PSOE and Junts.

“The approval of the amnesty would mean the bankruptcy of the rule of law and the breach of Spain’s duties and obligations before the European Union,” the prosecutors have warned, who have stressed their “commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution” and They have recognized “all the public servants who defend her.” Likewise, in the approved conclusions, the association has expressed its “absolute support for the judicial actions carried out and the total rejection of the ‘lawfare’ concept and the commissions that are announced that would break the separation of powers.”

Likewise, in the document they have included “historical demands” for the improvement of the fiscal career such as the strengthening of the Fiscal Council, the expansion of second category positions, budgetary autonomy, study of workloads, improvement of remuneration and labor rights “with special significance to improving the remuneration of the guard service.”

New address



On the other hand, the Congress of the Association of Prosecutors has approved the new executive led again by the senior prosecutor at the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor’s Office Cristina Dexeus. “As the new president, I maintain my commitment to defending the rule of law, the Constitution and the Fiscal Service,” said the elected woman, later warning that “convulsive times await” which, she assured, will be faced “with energy and rigor that characterizes us.

In the last part of the closing of the congress, the Carmen Tagle-Luis Portero Awards were presented in commemoration of the prosecutors murdered by ETA. In this edition, Concepción Talón, who was a former prosecutor of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Barcelona, ​​has been awarded “for her defense of the rule of law in adverse conditions in the difficult moments of the ‘procés’.”

The deceased José Manuel Maza Martín, who was Attorney General of the State, has also been recognized “for his decisive intervention in the beginning of the process of the process.” Finally, the Statue of Justice has been delivered to Supreme Court magistrate Pablo Llarena “for his performance in the judicial investigation” of the same process.