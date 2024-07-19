Amazon, the e-commerce giant, announced on Thursday a major step forward in its efforts to reduce environmental impact of its operations. The company managed to eliminate 95 percent of plastic air cushions used in its packaging in North America, replacing them with paper fillers made from 100% recycled content.

This initiative represents Amazon’s largest effort to date to reduce the use of plastic in its packaging. It is estimated that this measure will allow the elimination of around 15,000,000,000 plastic pads annuallywhich has a significant impact on reducing its petroleum-derived waste.

“We are working to achieve total elimination in North America by the end of the year and we will continue to innovate, test and scale to prioritize recyclable materials at the curb,” said Pat Lindner, Vice President of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging at Amazon, in the official statement.

Amazon has reduced the use of plastic cushioning in its packaging by 95 percent. Photo:iStock

The transition to more sustainable alternatives began in October 2023, when Amazon announced its first automated fulfillment center in the United States that completely eliminated plastic packaging for deliveries. To achieve this goal, the company collaborated with its suppliers to source paper refills that are curbside recyclable.

More initiatives from Amazon in commitment to the environment

It’s important to note that this isn’t Amazon’s first initiative to reduce packaging waste. In 2015, the company launched the “Ships in Product Packaging” program, designed to reduce the use of Amazon’s iconic brown box and instead, send the products in their original packaging.

The company’s actions demonstrate the growing commitment of large e-commerce companies to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprintin response to growing consumer concern about the ecological impact of their online purchases, a modality that has now become part of everyday life.