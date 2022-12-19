According to experts and military personnel who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, Moscow will seek in the coming days to implement its plan, which is to restore Kherson and destroy the entire infrastructure in Ukraine through several axes..

Battles are raging on the field

Russia launched more than 70 missiles at and around Kyiv, causing emergency blackouts in Kyiv and nationwide. In the east, the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Chechen “Ahmed” special forces managed to destroy a fortified stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Solidar in the Lugansk Republic..

In that corner, the Russian military expert, Shatilov Minikaev, says that the map of Russia’s targets in Ukraine has expanded over the past few days in several directions.:

Russian forces attack positions of Ukrainian forces in Krasnoye, Staritsa, Strelikia and Ambarny, Kharkov region .

The Russian military expert explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that through these strikes, the Ukrainian artillery became less capable of carrying out large and long-range raids, and finally moved to a short terrorist bombardment of Donetsk, as happened today when it bombed the city with more than 40 missiles in less than a week. than 10 minutes.

In the Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian formations concentrated their main efforts on disabling the rear facilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the region and destroying roads and transport infrastructure facilities..

Energy hit continues

The Russian army confirmed that it had intensified its attacks to target energy in Kyiv and prevent a shipment of foreign weapons from reaching the Ukrainian forces, and according to Naumkin Purvat, a specialist in international politics at the Ukrainian Tavrysky University, the continuation of these attacks are considered war crimes in light of the harsh winter facing civilians..

Borvat added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Moscow will continue the kind of attacks that Putin recognized in his recent speech for several reasons..

Draining Western aid to Kiev, so instead of weapons, generators and shipments provide Kyiv with energy .

Draining Western aid to Kiev, so instead of weapons, generators and shipments provide Kyiv with energy Pressure on Kyiv in light of the progress achieved by the Ukrainian forces in the past weeks .

Pressure on Kyiv in light of the progress achieved by the Ukrainian forces in the past weeks Forcing Kyiv to negotiate, with the onset of severe winter and in light of Kyiv’s loss of energy, the situation will be bad .

The United States tried to save the crisis situation in Ukraine as a result of the power outages and the continued bombing of Moscow, and announced the continuation of providing aid to prevent Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, and because it might be a wall against an imminent humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine..

winter losses