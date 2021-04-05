Some of the peoples struck deep in the roots of history and the ancient civilization must shake the world with something majestic and majestic from time to time, and suddenly wake up the day of the world to an event that reminds it of the course of history and its events, and that the cities that have been successive to them are epochs, kings, victories and conquests, and have remained steadfast to the day, able to emerge From its missteps thanks to the eloquent peasant, the patient builder, the renewed scientist, the crazy poet of the homeland, and the creative artist, and if something happened to it from the calamities of time and the vicissitudes of adversity, it rises from its ashes, as it emerges from its defeats stronger and bigger, Egypt was almost in that majestic Pharaonic planet She says this to the world, just so that he does not forget, and to remember that a country that has a great river and is guarded by the dearest of the Earth is always alive, and it is a number that was difficult, and it will always be difficult.

I don’t know why the Arab world felt that its mother, Egypt, “Bahia Al Bahia”, was yesterday the most beautiful queen of the glorious Pharaonic procession, and that she or the crown of her laurel adorns them, and she is the one who brings goodness and blessing in them thanks to the sweating of her precious brow, and that Egypt when it decides, when it designs, and when She wants, she is able to dazzle, admire, and astonish the world, it was an integrated artistic, historical and civilizational work, since a long time ago we did not see a work of such prestige that we can count as Arabs, we do not disagree about it, and we do not want to disagree with it, and we do not allow any of us to disagree with it. Because it honors us in front of the world, and makes us an example of pride, honor, and raising our head with honor, pride and dignity.

What I always hope for Egypt is to sponsor its national institutions for tourism, especially museums, and make them the likes of global and European museums in particular, because no museum in the world can lose in normal circumstances, so they kept away from Egypt’s museums public sector institutions, and that job slack, and the accumulation of utilitarianism, and they were promoted by what It contains, because Egypt and what it contains is greater and greater than any other international museum, and many envy it for its assets and discoveries. Do not allow pyramid tourism guides to be within the scope of new museums, do not allow intruders on the profession of tourist guides to hover around the new Egyptian museums, elevate them towards professionalism And global professionalism, make it available digitally, in the world’s languages, and bring it closer to the other, it connects it, not he communicates with it, Egypt deserves a global museum that is worthy of the “Louvre, Cosmopolitan Museum, London Museum or the Hermitage,” and other high-end and thriving international museums Always with its elevation and the majesty of its global presence, do not make it old and obsolete until it ages from the inside, and rots with it, lack of interest and distance from daily cleanliness, because what Egypt has is precious, and it cannot be neglected for the sake of individuals Beneficiaries, and temporary people, we cannot be complacent about the protection of this majestic and majestic Pharaonic royal procession that dazzled the whole world, and we felt that pride that says to the soul that tomorrow is more beautiful, that history is fair, and that Arab joy can be created if we want and design, and we follow the work saying .