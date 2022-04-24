CR Cartagena Sunday, April 24, 2022, 03:32



The Department of Safety and Public Highways of the Cartagena City Council has put out to tender a contract for the maintenance and improvement of horizontal and vertical signage on public highways and other elements to improve road safety throughout the municipality. The contract is valid for two years and an amount of 704,000 euros.

«The necessary intervention on both horizontal and vertical signage in the municipality as a whole, focused above all on the renovation of deteriorated elements, is a fundamental measure for the substantial improvement of road safety, especially with regard to pedestrian traffic. . For this reason, we put out to tender a biannual contract that will guarantee the replacement and repair of the existing signage, as well as the installation of new signage,” said the Councilor for Public Roads, Juan Pedro Torralba, in a municipal statement yesterday.

The new contract includes carrying out an inventory of the vertical and horizontal installation and of other road safety elements, for their incorporation into a ‘software’ that will make it possible to know the real state of each element in order to speed up its repair or replacement in the event of that was necessary.

Currently, the Cartagena City Council is repainting the horizontal signage on numerous streets in the municipal area, charged to previous contracts. In the last two weeks, the tasks are concentrated in the urban area of ​​the Ensanche, where median streets are also being painted, such as Trafalgar.

As for vertical traffic signs, there is currently a significant deficit throughout the municipality. Many signs knocked down by traffic accidents, acts of vandalism and the effect of strong winds are left unreplaced. Mainly those that warn of pedestrian crossings and prohibited directions in areas such as the Ensanche, Ciudad Jardín and the Cuatro Santos neighborhood, as confirmed by LA VERDAD in recent months.

Regarding the new contract, Councilor Torralba specified: “We have included the need for the work to be done at night from Monday to Friday, that is, from ten at night to six in the morning, so that the inconvenience to the neighbors and traffic interruption are minimal. They will only work during daytime hours when it is an urgent replacement.

The City Council has also sent to the Official Journal of the European Union the tender for a contract for the asphalting of streets for 1.3 million euros.