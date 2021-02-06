A man in his 40s has lost his life on Friday night and two other people have been injured in Brenes (Seville) after being allegedly attacked by a male with a sharp tool, who has already been detained by the agents and who has with a homicide record.

The Civil Guard has confirmed to Europa Press that the alleged perpetrator of the events has already been detained, a man has been killed and two other people have been injured. According to municipal sources, the detainee is the main witness in the ‘Arny case’.

These events took place between 9:45 pm and 10:00 pm on Friday in a house on Morales Gómez de Brenes street. Specifically, a fight broke out at the home and the now detainee allegedly entered with a sharp tool and attacked those present, resulting in one death and two other minor injuries, according to sources close to the case.

The arrested man fled the scene and was later detained by service agents. According to these sources, the person arrested himself has indicated that he had already served prison terms for crimes of homicide.

For its part, sources from the Brenes City Council have informed Europa Press that a notice was received from a neighbor about an incident in a house in the town where “troubled” people live.

Thus, the Local Police go and verify that there are three people injured by a knife, one of them a man of about 40 years in a very serious condition and who is the one who ends up dying, so they prepare to look for the alleged aggressor. After several hours, they locate this person and arrest him with the help of the Civil Guard.

The alleged perpetrator was searched in various areas of the municipality for more than an hour, as reported this Saturday by Diario de Sevilla, specifying that the man was hidden on the roof of another house in Brenes.

According to the aforementioned municipal sources, the detainee is the main witness in the “Arny case” and has recently been released from prison for another case in 2004 in which he was convicted of murder. It is expected that the arrested person will go to court in the Court Number 3 of First Instance of Instruction of Lora del Río.