Military expert Knutov: Russian weapons allow you to knock out the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The set of equipment of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) is quite serious and today it allows one to knock out the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), said military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist named Kyiv’s main weapon in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

“Today there are almost no Soviet weapons left in Ukraine. The main weapons are almost all NATO. There are a small number of T-72 tanks in Polish and Slovak modifications, but the majority are now fighting Leopards, and in the Leopard 1 modification, which do not have dynamic protection and screens. Their effectiveness is quite low,” said Knutov.

According to a military expert, the American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), which were transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also failed to show great results.

“Most effective [на стороне Украины] Self-propelled artillery is fighting: German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, M777 howitzers, French Caesar howitzers, Swedish Archer, Polish Krab and British AS-90. The main means of combating these howitzers are our Lancets and Tornado-S MLRS,” he said.

The enemy also relies on HIMARS, which are widely used in various situations. We use the electronic warfare system of the Tor and Pantsir complexes against this equipment. Yuri Knutovmilitary expert

Knutov also noted that Russia has a colossal advantage in aviation. According to the expert, the Russian army has the opportunity to use bombs with a unified planning and correction module, which provide serious superiority on the battlefield.

“Plus the T-90 tank, which successfully fights Leopard tanks. Also the Kornet anti-tank missile system. He also destroys NATO equipment. In general, our set of means is quite serious,” the military expert concluded.

According to the American publication Business Insider, Russian Lancet drones are turning into a huge threat to the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield. The material says that they have learned to bypass Ukrainian defenses. Additionally, warheads now detonate in mid-air before striking a target. This prevents the projectile from getting entangled in anti-drone networks, which prevent it from hitting targets properly.