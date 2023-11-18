Nadezhda Artes, a specialist in the field of communications, education, and territorial development, and the author of the “It’s Mine Village” project, told Moslenta about the mistrust of villagers in townspeople.

“What do people in the village think about the townspeople? They all walk the streets there, do nothing and don’t want to do anything, especially with their hands. And the villagers are hard workers. This is a very common myth,” Artes shared of the common stereotype.

The heroine of the interview noted that while working on her project, she observed how villagers began to develop trust in the townspeople. In general, people in our country are very hospitable and responsive. It just takes some time to establish interaction,” she noted.

