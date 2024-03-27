Putin called for careful treatment of interethnic peace in Russia

Russia is a multinational and multi-religious country, said head of state Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader called on us to never forget about this and treat it with care. He emphasized that it is necessary to preserve the unity of the people. “We must always treat with respect—and we do—our brothers, representatives of other faiths: Muslims, Jews, everyone,” he said.

According to Putin, when he hears the slogan “Russia is only for Russians,” he gets a feeling of anxiety. The politician said that issues of maintaining interethnic peace in the country should be taken seriously.

As soon as we begin to implement these destructive thoughts about the fact that everyone else is strangers here, we will ruin the country, and the main victims will be the Russian people Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin called culture the spiritual framework of the people

The head of state said that culture is the spiritual framework of the people; it gives them strength in critical and tragic moments for the country.

At a meeting with cultural workers in the Tver region, Putin emphasized that culture supports the identity of Russians and at such moments gives strength to every person. The politician believes that only stupid people call for the “abolition” of Russian culture.

Because to abolish the culture of an entire people or entire peoples – and we have 190 peoples and ethnic groups living in Russia – is simply unrealistic Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the Russian President said that the diversity of cultures, religions and traditions distinguishes Russia from other countries. The politician believes that all this will allow citizens of the country “from century to century” to exchange with each other not only genetic code, but also cultural code.

Putin also emphasized that in this way “a certain community, a single Russian nation” is being created.

Putin announced the inevitability of the spiritual reunification of Russians and Ukrainians

The Russian leader also stated his belief in the inevitability of a spiritual reunification of Russians and Ukrainians in the future. According to him, in order for the reconciliation of the two sides to take place, it is necessary to eliminate the factors that interfere with this.

And the most disgusting manifestations interfere with this [радикального] nationalism. This is a poison that poisons the lives of many peoples, including today in Ukraine Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin said that nationalist ideas in Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR turned out to be stronger than expected, which subsequently led to the current situation in the country.

The head of state believes that after the end of hostilities in Ukraine, relations between the two peoples will sooner or later be restored. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov shares the same opinion.