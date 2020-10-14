Rostechnadzor named four main versions of the accident at the TPP-3 in Norilsk, which led to the fuel spill. The head of the Yenisei department of the department Andrey Khodosevich told about this. RIA News…

According to him, the first version is that design flaws caused an incorrect distribution of the load on the pile foundation. According to the second version, the violation during the execution of construction and installation works led to poor-quality performance of the foundation. It also considers options such as climatic impact and violation of safety rules during the operation of the facility.

Khodosevich stressed that it is too early to speak about any final results of the investigation. However, he noted that Rostekhnadzor is already taking additional measures to prevent such accidents.

Earlier it was reported that the restoration of aquatic biological resources after the accident in Norilsk will take about 18 years, the damage to water bodies is estimated at 3.5 billion rubles. The head of the Federal Agency for Fishery, Ilya Shestakov, explained that scientists conducted comprehensive studies of the affected areas and examined the basin of Lake Pyasino.

On May 29, due to the depressurization of the fuel tank, a fuel spill occurred on the territory of CHPP-3 of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEK, a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel). As a result, 17 thousand tons of oil products ended up in the Ambarnaya and Daldykan rivers, lakes and the Pyasino river. There are no casualties. The first vice-president of the Norilsk Nickel company Sergey Dyachenko stated that the diesel fuel spill at CHPP-3 could have happened due to the thawing of the permafrost soils.