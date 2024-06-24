Glamour: preppy style items and boho aesthetics have become the summer 2024 trend

Fashion editors have listed the main trends for summer 2024. The relevant material is published by the publication Glamor.

First of all, the authors urged readers to take a closer look at clothes in the preppy style, as well as wardrobe items with boho aesthetics. In addition, chunky sneakers and platform sneakers have been replaced by more classic shoe options, such as the Adidas Samba, the article says.

Experts named a similar white dress as a replacement for the little black dress. Similar dresses are widely available in the assortment of both luxury and mass market brands. In addition, accessories have become popular, especially bags made of raffia. Kitten Heel low-heeled shoes and Mary Jane ballet flats also became trendy.

In conclusion, the editors talked about the fashion for shiny things, large belts that can brighten up a basic outfit, and creamy yellow wardrobe items.

Earlier in June, stylist Alexander Rogov called “grandfather’s slippers” a summer trend for Russian women. He advised combining these products with Bermuda shorts, dresses, socks or knee socks.