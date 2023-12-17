From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 17/12/2023 – 9:00

Areas of software development, digital marketing and design are increasingly being sought after among professionals who work as freelancer. This is what Samyra Ramos, marketing specialist at Higlobe, a fintech payment solution for Brazilian freelancers and contractors who work remotely for companies in the US. Using and abusing time management platforms can be the difference for those who work or intend to start 2024 in this modality.

Check out the interview below with the expert giving tips for professional success for those who work as freelancers:

What are the top tips for freelancers in 2024?

For professionals who are looking to start their career as a freelancer or grow their number of clients, there are 5 fundamental aspects:

Build a good portfolio. Your portfolio will demonstrate in a few minutes your success stories, as well as your technical skills for the prospecting client. Having an updated, well-structured portfolio with a good presentation of your results can help you get a new client; Seek qualifications. No professional will deeply master all areas of knowledge in their sector. Understand which area you will specialize in, based on market demand and your professional affinity. After making this decision, look for courses and qualifications in your area of ​​specialization, bringing greater credibility and increasing the possibilities of your portfolio. Attract customers. Now that you have a good portfolio and are very clear about the services you can offer with quality, it's time to look for clients. Use LinkedIn, go to events and conferences in the area and use your social networks to promote your work and network. Know how to charge for your service. Understand the average price being charged and calculate your project according to the expenses x working hours that you have planned to complete the task. Leave everything in a contract to avoid headaches in the future. Organize your finances. Being your own boss is excellent, but this also means that you will need to pay more attention to formal and tax issues. Having organized financial and tax management will bring greater possibilities for you. If your customer is foreign, choosing an economical, safe and fast payment method will also be essential. Higlobe is a platform that allows freelancers to receive their salaries from American companies without worries.

What are the predicted trends for the freelance market in 2024 and how can professionals prepare to take advantage of them?

The freelance market grows in line with market demands. Areas of software development, digital marketing and design are being increasingly sought after. Professionals who already work in these areas or those who are qualifying must be aware of technologies and market trends to attract new clients.

How can freelancers avoid budget pitfalls?

To avoid problems, you need to have a lot of financial organization and well-defined limits. Understand the value of your work, have strategies for collecting payment and look for clear negotiation alternatives with your client. For example: if you are a designer and send a project for approval to your client, have a very clear process for changes that can be made to the project. If you outline that your client is entitled to 3 general changes to the project, you avoid working for an unlimited time on changes that will appear.

What online platforms or resources are emerging as good options for freelancers to promote their services in 2024?

To improve your qualifications, online course platforms such as Alura, Udemy and EBAC are accessible and organized ways to seek greater qualifications and learning. To get new clients, Workana, Fiverr, Freelancer.com and Upwork are some recommended platforms.

How can freelancers prepare for the demands of the job market next year?

Some organizational strategies can make it easier to deliver projects on time, as well as avoid major problems with customers. Use a time management platform (such as Trello, Monday.com or Asana) and define your daily tasks, dividing them according to their complexity and priority. So, when you start your day, you already have all the goals you are trying to achieve, always starting with what is most important and urgent and scheduling for later what is less urgent but very important.