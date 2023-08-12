David Hockney has also painted Harry Styles for his forthcoming London exhibition – but didn’t know who he was portraying at first.

David Hockney seems like the friendliest artist there is. Someone you would love to have a beer with. Or smoke a cigarette. Because Hockney is an avid smoker. Maybe that was one of the reasons why he moved from England to France in 2019. The 86-year-old once stated that people are much more smoker-friendly there than in narrow-minded England.

Hockney was also smoking while he was painting pop star Harry Styles in his Normandy studio, as can be seen in the photo of the session, which has been widely shared on social media. Styles is there laughing from ear to ear while Hockney, cigarette dangling from the corner of his mouth, mixes paints.