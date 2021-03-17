Thief in law Andrei Nedzelsky, known in criminal circles as Nedelya or Andrei Lvovsky, was found vacationing in Greece. It is reported by the NewsMir.info portal.

According to eyewitnesses, the internationally wanted authority is not hiding and every day he dines at a trendy restaurant in the center of Athens.

In May 2020, it was reported that in Kiev, police searched Nedelya and found 400 thousand dollars (28 million rubles) of the common fund. Also at home, black bookkeeping, weapons, cars, computer equipment, ancient icons, objects of sacred art and other valuables were seized from the authority.

The searches were carried out as part of a murder investigation. In 2009, the Week had a conflict with a business partner – a man was going to complain about the Week to criminal authorities, and this could prevent Lvovsky from obtaining the status of a thief in law. Soon, the businessman was shot dead in the car.

At that time there was no evidence of Lvovsky’s involvement in the murder, and the thief in law managed to escape.

The week is considered one of the main authorities in Ukraine and the “overseer” of the central and western regions of the country. He was crowned in 2012 at a gathering in Greece. In addition to Ukrainian criminal leaders, he was supported by supporters of the leader of the Russian underworld, Aslan Usoyan (Ded Hasan).