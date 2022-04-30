By obtaining the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi reached 39 trophies throughout his career. Here’s a crazy comparison: How many titles have the great teams in Europe won since the Argentine star’s debut?. Look!
what of the Juventus has even more merit. Following the Moggigate scandal, the team was relegated in 2006 to Segunda and stripped of their previous Scudettos.
The juve he rose immediately and, after three years of dominance by Inter and one of transition by Milan, he did not give rise to competition in the league and won it eight times in a row.
Their only but is the Champions: they lost consecutively the last five finals they played. Not even CR7 was enough to lift the Big-eared.
The arrival of Abramovich to the presidency in 2004 changed the history of the club. Mourinho joined as coach that year and won the Premier in his first two seasons.
After four years without raising it, Ancelotti recovered it in 2009 and Mourinho and Conte would do the same in 2015 and 2017. The club’s great triumph came in 2012 when they won the Champions League after defeating Bayern on penalties at the Allianz.
The champion team par excellence in the world of football suffered more than anyone else from the impact of Messi on football. The whites only managed to win four leagues and two Copas del Rey in these 15 years.
In Europe they were undisputed dominators in the global computation of these three decades: he got tired of winning the Champions League thanks -mainly- to the head of Zinedine Zidane.
The absolute owner of French football -and soon of the world- reached the 31 titles with the Ligue 1 championship at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino and the Latin American band.
Bayern is the team that is closest to Barcelona in these three decades. No one coughs them up in your country: He has 10 Bundesliga wins in a row.
Barcelona’s dominance in Spain was overwhelming when it enjoyed the services of Messi. He has 10 leagues since 2005 and 8 in the last 11 years. In addition, he won 6 cups of the previous 10. As if that were not enough, he won three Champions to this record. In +15 years of Messi at the club, Barcelona won more than a third of all titles in its 120-year history. Extraordinary.
