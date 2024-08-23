Medvedev: the budget’s primary objective is the state’s defense capability

The main task in forming the federal budget of Russia for the next three-year period is to ensure the defense capability of the state. This was stated by the chairman of the United Russia party faction Dmitry Medvedev during a meeting of the program commission, he is quoted by TASS.

He stressed that the country’s most important financial document is being prepared in difficult conditions, which are not getting any easier with each passing year. At the same time, Russia’s priorities remain unchanged, Medvedev added.

The party chairman named the country’s top priority task as ensuring its defense capability and security. At the same time, it is also important to provide social guarantees to military personnel, law enforcement officers, and their family members, he added.

In March of this year, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that 15 military-industrial complex enterprises had been returned to the state balance sheet through the courts since 2023. He specified that the total value of the plants was 333 billion rubles. The head of the supervisory agency explained that the state returned the strategic enterprises because their owners “destroyed them and damaged the country’s defense capability” by not modernizing them and transferring the bulk of their profits to foreign accounts.