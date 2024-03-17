Putin guaranteed himself victory in the first round of Russian presidential elections

The election results in Russia speak about the trust of citizens. This was stated by Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin.

“The election results are the trust of the country’s citizens and their hope that we will do everything as planned,” Putin said. He thanked the Russians and campaign staff for their support. The head of state also noted that many important tasks still remain to be accomplished.

As a result of the elections, Putin guaranteed himself victory in the first round. After processing 59.17 percent of the protocols, she scored 87.26 percent, which is 50.06 percent of the total votes. To win in the first round, a candidate needs to receive more than 50 percent of the votes. Thus, holding a second round is excluded. If none of the campaign participants reached this target, then a second round of elections would take place in 21 days.

Putin told participants of the election headquarters about his dream

On the evening of March 17, Putin arrived at the Moscow election headquarters in Gostiny Dvor. He highly appreciated the work of the headquarters staff and expressed gratitude to them.

After that, Putin spoke about his dream.

I dreamed of a strong and sovereign Russia. The voting results will allow us to achieve these goals Vladimir PutinRussian presidential candidate

According to him, Russia must become even stronger, stronger, and more effective. He pointed out that Russia faces many challenges. All plans for the development of the country will certainly be solved, and goals will be achieved. It will never be possible to suppress the will of the Russians from the outside, the head of state added. At the same time, Putin expressed confidence that there is no doubt about the consolidation of society. Putin noted that the only source of power in Russia is the people, and the single will of the peoples of the country is formed from the voice of each citizen.

In addition, Putin named his supporters the main task now. He warned them against recording the results of the will of citizens and stopping there. “On the contrary, based on this result, move forward, fulfilling everything we talked about during the election campaign,” Putin emphasized.

Putin reflected on the election results

Vladimir Putin admitted that he was surprised by the election results in the new regions of Russia and Crimea. According to him, he assumed that the voting results would be positive and significant. “But I didn’t even expect that they would be the way we see them today,” Putin said.

Commenting on the opposition's idea of ​​holding a protest vote at noon on March 17, Putin said he was grateful for such a movement. “As they reported to me, calls were made to come vote at noon. And this was supposed to be a manifestation of opposition,” explained the head of state.

Well, if there were calls to come vote, then, as I say in such cases, I will praise you for it Vladimir PutinRussian presidential candidate

However, Putin added that this action did not have much effect.

At the same time, he recalled that there is criminal liability for damaging ballots. Commenting on incidents when at some polling stations residents who came to the polling stations tried to pour green paint on the ballots in the ballot boxes, he assured that law enforcement agencies would act in accordance with Russian legislation.

Putin also touched upon the death of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist as well as an undesirable organization and banned in Russia). He said that he agreed to exchange him for one of the Russian prisoners in the West.

A few days before Navalny passed away, I was told that there was an idea to exchange him for people in prison in Western countries. The person who spoke about this had not yet finished his sentence when I said that I agree Vladimir PutinRussian presidential candidate

The politician did not specify which prisoners he was talking about. According to the head of state, he had one condition – that Navalny would never return to Russia again. Putin called his death a sad event. According to the president, people constantly die in prison in all countries of the world.

Putin spoke about the situation around Ukraine

The Russian leader indicated that Moscow would be forced to create a “sanitary zone” near the border in Ukraine. Thus, Putin answered the question whether it would be worth annexing the Kharkov region to Russia in order to stop attacks and shelling of Russian regions bordering Ukraine. “I’m not ready to talk now about what, how and when we should join. But I do not rule out that, bearing in mind the tragic events taking place today, we will be forced at some point – when we consider it appropriate – to create a certain “sanitary zone” in today’s territories subordinate to the Kiev regime,” the head of state said. He did not provide any details.

In addition, Putin indicated that Russia is in favor of holding peace negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv truly seeks to build relations with Moscow in the long term. He emphasized that the Russian side does not intend to enter into negotiations in order for Ukraine to take a pause on rearmament for several years.

We are for peace negotiations, but not because the enemy is running out of ammunition Vladimir PutinRussian presidential candidate

“And for, if they really, seriously, in the long term want to build peaceful, good neighborly relations between the two states,” he added.

Putin also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for a truce in Ukraine during the Olympics in Paris. He admitted that he had not heard of such an idea, adding that previously international officials had distorted the entire meaning of the Olympic movement. The head of state clarified that Russia is ready to consider any issues, but will act based on its own interests and the emerging situation in the special operation.

However, Putin agreed that France could play a role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. He suggested that Macron's aggressive foreign rhetoric is an attempt to cover up problems in Paris's domestic politics. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that “all is not lost.”

At the end, Putin discussed a possible conflict between Russia and NATO. He pointed out that in the modern world anything is possible. At the same time, the Russian leader noted that hardly anyone is interested in the Third World War.