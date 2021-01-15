Increased weakness and fatigue may indicate a previous coronavirus. Dan Bunstone, chief medical officer of Push Doctor, spoke about this in a conversation with Express.

According to the doctor, if the patient has been experiencing increased fatigue for the last three months, then this may be a sign of the transferred coronavirus. Banston noted that weakness is one of the main consequences of many viral diseases. This condition usually occurs within 12 weeks of infection. In the absence of other consequences on this basis, it can be understood that the patient has had a coronavirus asymptomatic.

The physician clarified that the symptoms and consequences of COVID-19 are individual, however, headaches, as well as aches in muscles and joints, are most often observed along with fatigue.

Dan Banston recommended immediate medical attention in case of fever, cough, disappearance of smell and taste. According to the specialist, only an antibody test can give an unambiguous result, whether the patient has had a coronavirus or not.

Earlier, scientists from the Netherlands and Belgium suggested that the coronavirus could become a chronic disease. According to experts, complications can begin even several weeks or months after recovery. According to experts, every third person who has suffered from COVID-19 is in need of outside care to one degree or another.