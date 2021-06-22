Sneezing is the main symptom of coronavirus in vaccinated patients. This is reported by the Express edition.

Frequent sneezing can be a symptom of COVID-19, according to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study. This symptom often manifests itself in patients who were previously vaccinated and subsequently nevertheless infected.

Usually, sneezing is not a clear sign of COVID-19, nor is it even one of the most common symptoms. The latter include high fever, chills, persistent cough, loss of smell, headache, shortness of breath, chest pains, bowel problems, and more. At the same time, sneezing is extremely common in the warm season and is more often a symptom of allergies.

Experts explained that frequent sneezing without explanation after vaccination could be a sign of COVID-19. When this symptom appeared in vaccinated patients, doctors recommended staying at home and taking a coronavirus test.

Previously, the head of the Center. Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin said that young Russians have become harder to tolerate the coronavirus. “People, on the contrary, get sick more severely, the disease” gets younger “, there are a large number of severe cases among young people,” the specialist said.