Europol announced the arrest of the main suspect in the “Magnitsky case” in the Canary Islands

The Spanish authorities, with the support of Europol and Eurojust, have detained the main suspect in the Magnitsky case. It was found in the Canary Islands. This is reported on site Europol.

European agencies tracked down the activities of a criminal group that laundered stolen Russian budget funds in Europe for a total of 219 million euros. A group of people involved in the fraud was identified – all turned out to be Russian citizens with little or no connection with Spain. In addition, the scheme used front companies with no real economic activity.

Related materials:

According to the report, part of the money was redirected to Spain to buy property. The Spanish authorities confiscated 75 properties worth a total of 25 million euros. The property was acquired, among other things, with the help of Spanish agencies “with close ties to the Russian community, who bought the property on behalf of prospective clients,” according to Europol’s material.

Hermitage Capital auditor Sergei Magnitsky announced in 2007 that he had uncovered a scheme to embezzle more than 5 billion rubles from the Russian budget through illegal income tax refunds. He was arrested in 2008, and in 2009 he died in the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center in Moscow. According to the defense, his death is related to the refusal of the jailers to provide him with medical care, and the Prosecutor General’s Office noted that they consider it very likely that Magnitsky was killed on the orders of William Browder, founder of Hermitage Capital.