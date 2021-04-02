After being one of the most desired games in its presentation of 2019, the problems that Techland has had to complete Dying Light 2 have left it exposed to delays and, to this day, it has not yet seen the light. Facing its launch, scheduled for this year without specifying a specific window, little by little they return to the present with information about the development. As they have revealed, the main story of Dying Light 2 will be 20 hours long, but there is much more to do in other types of missions and tasks.

Already at the time it was specified that the main story would be around 15-20 hours, but under the circumstances it seems correct to update this data to see if all the waiting that the delays force will be a greater incentive. And it seems that, at least, this data has not been altered downwards, adding to all this the information related to what the open world of Dying Light 2 will be able to deliver in a matter of duration.

Talking with wccftech, the Lead Game Designer, Tymon Smektala, has commented that the duration of the main branch of the game has been maintained. In a way, it assumes that setting this value as data to define how many hours of play Dying Light 2 will offer is to assume that the user will rush to complete it. Open worlds are difficult to quantify their exact duration, because most of them have much more to do.

Smektala adds that only the opening area of ​​the game can offer up to 7-8 hours of additional content, but if you are one of those who go “cannon” with the story and do not waste time on anything else “You should be able to finish the story in about 20 hours”. Of course, it does not seem the most appropriate, it does not even seem simple considering how his previous installment was. “To see it all, you would have to spend two or three times more time than that. Our opening area alone can last longer than 7-8 hours if you want to explore every nook and cranny, so there is absolutely a lot to play with here «says Smektala, knowing that the gameplay experience is much more ambitious than the main story.

And, unlike the first, we have seen that Dying Light 2 seeks the involvement of the player in decision-making. And these decisions will not be so easy to address if you do not have a greater immersion with the game environment. It is often difficult to meet the limits of some open world games and, from the beginning, Dying Light 2 seemed to be an extremely broad game, diverse and immersive for gamers. The most negative thing about having that expectation for this game has been its constant delays. In this interview, Smektala also talks about impact of the transition to the C-Engine, the arrival of the new consoles and the new objectives for get 4K and 60fps on them.

Dying Light 2 will feature graphics modes for Xbox Series X

For now, all of this has been a long wait to see Dying Light 2, that if everything goes according to current plans, it will Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC, throughout 2021.