From: Ulrike Hagen

The effects of climate change are obvious. The Rhine is also severely affected. Researchers say: In 30 years, Germany’s largest river as we know it will no longer exist.

Frankfurt – The man-made one Climate change is showing increasingly clear effects – worldwide: drought, extreme weather and new temperature records are also the order of the day in temperate latitudes like Germany. And just like elsewhere in the world, the climate crisis is the biggest cause of falling water levels everywhere.

The Rhine, Germany’s largest river and one of the busiest waterways in the world, is also severely affected. Researchers have determined that the Rhine as we know it today will soon no longer exist.

The effects of climate change are obvious. The Rhine is also severely affected (archive image). © Christoph Hardt/Imago

Science is convincing: the main source of the Rhine will dry up in 30 years

Extreme weather conditions will also determine the year 2023. Even more: In Temperatures in Europe are rising twice as fast as in the rest of the world. A consequence: one problematic water lull in Germany, which is particularly evident in the falling river levels. According to the research network Correctiv last summer In Germany alone, more than 40 districts have declared a state of emergency or are already having to ration water. And scientists warn that the situation could get even worse in the future.

Low water has also been a major problem on the Rhine for years. But this year the water level in the river has halved in places in early March. A water depth of 1.16 meters was measured at the Kaub gauge in the Middle Rhine Valley. Normally the depth of the Rhine here is around 2.40 meters. Drone footage showing historically low water levels in Italy this summer gives a glimpse of what could soon threaten the Rhine.

Climate change endangers the water level of the Rhine: Threat from dwindling melting of the Alps

In addition to heat waves and persistent drought, the lack of snowfall in winter is also a problem for the rivers: climate change is leading to warmer winters, which also leads to a decline in snow reserves: “The Rhine or the Danube are heavily influenced by the melting snow in the Alps. “Less snow and earlier and shorter melting reduce the amount of runoff in summer and early autumn,” explains climate scientist Peter Greve tagesschau.de.

Climate change: Researchers give the Rhine another thirty years – then glacier tributaries will dry up

This year the summer heat literally caused Alpine glaciers to collapse. The Meteorologist Andreas Wagner confirms in one SWR-Contribution: “One has to assume that in about 30 to 40 years there will no longer be any water flowing into the Rhine from the glaciers.”

The consequences are serious: in midsummer, the amount of water in the Rhine could decrease by up to 50 percent, which would have significant consequences for the drinking water supply, industry, agriculture and the flora and fauna. “The effects of these changes are significant and affect everyone who uses water along the Rhine: shipping on the Rhine and with it the important transport of goods will be affected, power plants and electricity suppliers can produce less electricity and drinking water suppliers must prepare for more frequent water shortage situations,” said the cross-state Commission on the Hydrology of the Rhine (KHR).

Falling Rhine levels: dramatic consequences for people, animals and plants

For the people along the Rhine, this represents a serious threat to their water supply. In cities like Cologne, drinking water shortages and rising prices for the available water could become a reality.

“In heavily agricultural areas, water can become scarce during the growing season in summer because the plants then require a lot of water. The use of water from the water bodies for irrigation will increase and the low water situation will become even worse,” says the report of the research project on the influence of climate change on the Rhine runoff for the near (2031-2060) and distant future (2071-2100).

The impact on wildlife is also alarming. Habitats for rare bird species and wetlands are being lost, while higher water temperatures and lower oxygen levels in the water further deteriorate living conditions. Toxic algae and cyanobacteria will proliferate, putting further strain on ecosystems.

The Rhine will not disappear completely, but life along the river will change dramatically, scientists predict. People, animals and nature have to adapt to new conditions.