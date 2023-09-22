Reshetnikov called investments the main source of economic growth in Russia

The main source of economic growth in Russia remains investment, which grew by 7.6 percent in the first half of 2023. About it told at a government meeting, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development (MED) Maxim Reshetnikov.

According to the data he announced, for 2024-2026, investment in fixed capital is projected to grow at an average level of up to three percent annually. According to the minister, this process will make it possible to satisfy growing consumer demand in the medium term.

It is noted that the Ministry of Economic Development has significantly improved the main parameters of the forecast for the socio-economic development of Russia for the next three years in comparison with the April version of the document. The dollar exchange rate during this period is expected at the level of 90-92 rubles by the Ministry of Economic Development.

Speaking about the risks to the economy, the minister recalled that within the country they are primarily associated with a shortage of personnel. Earlier, Reshetnikov called the record low unemployment rate, which amounted to three percent in July, a brake on the development of the Russian economy. He noted that against the backdrop of rapid growth in wages, combined with a quantitative and qualitative shortage of personnel, human capital has become the most scarce resource.