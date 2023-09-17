The main similarities between Russia and India were named in a conversation with Moslenta by the curator of the exhibition “Incredible India. A View from Russia”, held at the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, Olga Sosnina. She explained that Russians and Indians have a similar deep linguistic community.

“We belong to the Indo-European peoples, so the roots of our languages ​​are the same. There are quite a lot of similar words in Russian and Sanskrit, for example numerals or the word “mama” – mata. This is a given,” the expert said.

According to Sosnina, both countries are word-centric, since Russia is famous for its writers, and India has ancient traditions of writing and literature.

Earlier, the Muscovite revealed the details of Maya Plisetskaya’s meeting with the Indian public.