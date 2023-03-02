The main signs that indicate the presence of stones in the kidneys and urinary tract, “Moslente” listed the head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya. The main symptoms are periodic bouts of renal colic, severe pain in the lower back.

“Kidney stones are dense accumulations (conglomerates) of salts of different sizes: from tiny to fairly large. Most often they consist of calcium oxalate. Small stones can leave the body without causing any discomfort, the movement of larger stones is accompanied by serious pain, ”the expert explained, noting that in some cases the stone can even block the lumen of the ureter, disrupting normal urination.

At the same time, there are other signs, the unexpected appearance of which should be the reason for contacting a urologist or therapist. This is a change in the color of urine due to blood entering it (hematuria), fever, nausea or vomiting, frequent urination, pain and lack of relief after going to the toilet.

If these symptoms are present, an examination should be carried out. The doctor will offer to take a clinical and biochemical blood test, as well as a general urine test. Additionally, ultrasound of the kidneys is prescribed, as well as studies such as pyelography and urography.

A variety of factors influence the occurrence of stones: dietary habits, heredity, and lifestyle. Often a person does not suspect that something is wrong with his kidneys, it turns out only after the stones begin to move. Men experience urolithiasis more often than women.

The treatment strategy may be different: in some cases, you only need to follow a diet, in others drugs that destroy stones may be prescribed. In addition, large conglomerates can be crushed using shock wave therapy, and in especially difficult cases, stones are removed surgically, the specialist explained.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov warned about the dangers of vitamin C for the kidneys.