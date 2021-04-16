The 28th edition of the Prodexpo Fair in Russia closed its doors today at the Moscow Expocentre after five days in which the attendees showed great interest in Spanish products, specifically in wines, olive oil and olives. It is the most important event in the food sector of the Slavic country and of Eastern Europe in general.

It is among the ten most relevant food fairs in the world. Spain has come with its now traditional official pavilion organized by the ICEX Spain Export and Investments and the Economic and Commercial Office of Spain in Moscow.

Although the Spanish representation has been drastically reduced by the limitations of entry into the country imposed by the pandemic, companies already known in the Russian market have attended: Guadalquivir, Sovena, Bodegas Castaño, Bodegas La Purísima and Bodega la Casa de las Especias. The event was attended by all the regions of Russia, in addition to an important foreign representation. In total about 1,500 exhibitors from fifty countries. Although the pandemic has been noticeably noticeable. According to the economic and commercial adviser of the Spanish Embassy in Russia, Pablo Segrelles, “last year the fair was in February, just before the start of the pandemic, and 39 Spanish companies attended. Now only five. Restrictions on the issuance of visas and mobility limitations due to the reduction in the number of flights have played a role.

However, the Spanish pavilion has registered, as usual, a significant influx of public. “Especially the first three days and especially by professionals from the Russian regions”, Segrelles emphasizes. And it is that the quality of Spanish food has long won the predilection of Russians. They are in very good demand.

According to the Spanish diplomat, “this time we have had a smaller representation than on other occasions, but the important thing is to continue being here (…) we are the oldest client of Prodexpo”. According to Segrelles, the outlook for Spanish companies in the Russian market “is not bad, since the pandemic has hit Russia less in terms of the drop in Gross Domestic Product.”