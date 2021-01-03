In order to profitably exchange currency, you need to follow the dynamics of rates, market trends and learn how to predict the ruble in the near future. About it RIA News said the executive director of the Klopenko Group Dmitry Ivanov.

According to him, one of the main rules for buying currency is not to succumb to the rush demand for dollars and euros when the ruble weakens. In this case, the probability of buying currency at the maximum is high. “It is worth waiting out the period of increased demand, waiting for a slight depreciation and then buying the currency,” the expert added.

It will be a good habit to buy currency at least once a month. However, it should always be borne in mind that by the end of the month the ruble is strengthening slightly against the dollar and the euro, since at this time the period of tax payments from Russian exporting companies begins. Due to the high demand for the national currency at this time, its rate temporarily increases by 1-1.5 rubles. Ivanov also recommended not to buy dollars and euros for the entire available amount. In case of unforeseen expenses, the money will have to be changed back to rubles. If the course is unsuccessful, it can lead to losses.

On the advice of an expert, it is best to buy dollars and euros not at exchange offices, but at the exchange, as this will allow you to buy dollars and euros at the most favorable rate. However, the method is more suitable for regular large purchases. It is better to buy small amounts of currency in banks. Ivanov added that after buying a currency, it is better not to touch the stock and not sell for 3-5 years. It is during this period that the ruble is steadily depreciating, while the dollar and euro are growing. This strategy will maximize the opportunity to benefit.