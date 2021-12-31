Analysts interviewed by CNBC named the main risks for the Chinese economy in the new year. Among them are lower consumer spending, supply disruptions and pessimistic expectations.

Specialists are most concerned about two main areas: a decline in consumption, which could negatively affect domestic demand, and a crisis in the real estate market caused by the pre-bankruptcy state of the large developer Evergrande and the debt burden of many other participants.

In this regard, the main task and challenge for the authorities and business will be to create conditions that would allow the population to actively spend their earned and accumulated.

At the same time, the reluctance of the population to spend is largely due to the falling income level due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is his increase that will allow avoiding the main risks, analysts summed up.