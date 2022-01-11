Failure to combat climate change, extreme weather conditions, loss of biodiversity were named as some of the main risks that humanity may face in the next 10 years. This is stated in report the Swiss organization “World Economic Forum” (WEF).

From May to September 2021, the organization’s specialists interviewed more than 12 thousand representatives from 124 countries. The first three lines of the rating of the most serious risks are occupied by environmental problems. The top 5 of the list were closed by threats in the form of social disunity and a crisis of livelihoods.

The sixth position was given to the risk of infections. Two lines below are occupied by environmental problems – human damage to the environment and the crisis of natural resources. The top 10 were closed by threats in the form of a debt crisis and geo-economic confrontation.

The respondents also identified the main threats to their countries in the next two years. Environmental problems were mentioned by respondents from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy and other countries. Russia, Argentina, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic were included in the list of countries that ignored the problem of climate change.