Mohamad Ayman Adlbi, the president of the Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE), the main representative entity of Muslims in Spain that maintains a direct line with the State administrations, has been arrested this Wednesday by the National Police in the framework of an operation anti-terrorist. They accuse him of being allegedly related to a financing network of the jihadist organization Al Qaeda. After taking a statement from him at the police station, he was released on charges. Along with Adlbi, 74, at least two other people were arrested, although the operation continues, according to police sources.

Agents of the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police surprised the Syrian-born doctor, Mohamad Ayman Adlbi, at dawn on Wednesday at his home in Madrid and took him into custody, as he anticipated The confidential. At the police station, they took a statement from him for his alleged connection to a jihadist terrorist financing network, and later they released him until he is summoned by the judge of the National Court who is instructing this investigation.

Since he was elected last July, Adlbi is president of the Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE), the body that manages all the activities of Muslims with the Government and the autonomous communities, in everything that has to do with the mosques, cemeteries, or schools, for example. No one from the entity responded yesterday to the calls of this newspaper to collect their version of what happened.

Adlbi assumed the presidency of the CIE last July. It was two months after he died of covid who for many years had been its president, the also Syrian doctor Riay Tatary. All the Islamic religious communities in Spain are represented in the CIE.

Tatary was a charismatic man, a historical Islamic representative, who had a strong and recognized social and political roots in Spain, and who was imam of the mosque in the district of Estrecho (Madrid).

Successor

His current successor, Adlbi, is also president of the Union of Islamic Communities of Spain (Ucide), in eternal rivalry with the Spanish Federation of Islamic Religious Entities (Feeri). Both organizations belong to the CIE and represent the two main factions of the Muslim community in Spain, with a predominance of the first, which brings together a greater number of associations.

Since the death of Tatary, the change in the presidency of the CIE –which is carried out with the agreement of the Ministry of Justice (Subdirectorate General for Relations with Religious Confessions) – has kept the information agents of the forces in suspense. security, since it is a position of maximum influence and relevance for the knowledge and control of the Islamic community in Spain.

The operation that has now led to the arrest of Adlbi is rooted, according to police sources, with a previous one, from 2019, in which another ten citizens of Syrian origin were arrested. They called it “Operation Wamor.” Then, the agents managed to unravel a clandestine financial system based on the falsification of invoices, concepts and records of different companies. The detainees allegedly withdrew money from each legal operation, substituting the actual amount of the operation on the invoice for another of lesser value. The difference went to a “box b” and sent, in small quantities and in different ways, to the Syrian region of Idlib, where some of the detainees had family ties to members of the Al Qaeda militias that subsist there.