The Russians were told the main reasons for the rise in housing prices. The president of the Inteko group of companies, Alexander Nikolaev, said in an interview with RBC that the rise in price per square meter was the result of a set of reasons.

The main reasons for the rise in prices for housing Nikolaev called the reform of the construction industry, an increase in the cost of components and a possible collusion of suppliers. According to him, the growth could have been influenced by the introduction of escrow accounts, since not all construction companies managed to switch to a new financing scheme with their help.

“This is not the only one, but one of the reasons. Then, for some reason, we all the time talk about the growth of the cost per square meter, but, on the other hand, we forget about the growth of the cost price. Because we have a number of product names that have grown very, very significantly in the horizon of the previous 12-24 months, “Nikolayev explained and added that in 2019 the rebar cost 31 thousand rubles per ton, and now – 58 thousand rubles.

Speaking about the reasons for the rise in prices, the expert also referred to the investigation by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), which has not yet been completed. “Whether there is an artificial overstatement of prices or not, let’s see what the results of the examination will show, but certain signs are visible,” he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Moscow has become one of the most expensive cities in the world for the life of millionaires. It was ranked 18th in Julius Baer’s Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report. Shanghai won first place, followed by Tokyo and Hong Kong, Monaco and Taipei. In the last positions – Sao Paulo, Mumbai, Mexico City, Vancouver and Johannesburg.