The principle cause for disappointment on trip, based on Russians, is a resort that doesn’t meet expectations. This was reported in a examine of the net service OneTwoTrip, the outcomes of which had been acquired by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

So, based on specialists, virtually 63 % of vacationers are upset when the lodging is worse than they anticipated.

One more reason for the dangerous temper on trip, the respondents named dangerous climate, which might intervene with walks. 36.5 % of respondents voted for this selection.

Additionally, vacationers could be upset by the poor high quality of native meals (34.6 %) and an unpleasant trip spot – 48.1 % admitted that they really feel unhappy when the realm doesn’t meet their expectations when it comes to attractiveness.

In August, Russian vacationers listed the primary difficulties throughout their holidays throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In accordance with the info obtained, probably the most annoying element on journey for many Russians these days is the necessity to put on masks and gloves – this was acknowledged by 1 / 4 of respondents.