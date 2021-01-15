Low level of computer literacy of citizens and insufficient cybersecurity measures on the part of companies and departments create a favorable environment for cybercriminals. This is the opinion of Konstantin Komarda, head of the department for investigation of cybercrimes and crimes in the field of high technologies of the RF IC.

In his opinion, data leaks are caused by errors in the work of employees of financial organizations, various ministries and departments.

“All leaked databases are mainly sold on special resources on the darknet,” – quotes the words of the specialist TASS…

The IC employee clarified that the network contains information about passwords from personal accounts, data of passports and bank cards, mobile phone numbers, which can later be used to prepare and commit crimes.

“To solve this problem, an integrated approach is needed, including at the legislative level,” Komarda noted, stressing that the UK is taking part in this work.

Earlier it was reported that attackers hacked the Instagram of Hero of Russia Damir Yusupov, who landed a plane in a corn field in the Moscow region in 2019, and asked for money on his behalf.