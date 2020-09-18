One of the main reasons to refuse a mortgage to a borrower is his bad credit history, namely, the presence of loan delinquencies. The main reasons why banks do not agree to issue housing loans, RIA News named experts of the mortgage lending market.

They noted that usually the available loan does not become a reason for refusing a mortgage loan. At the same time, in general, the credit load should not exceed 45 percent of family income, and ideally this figure should be no more than 20 percent.

Meanwhile, overdue loans are one of the key reasons for refusal. In addition, according to experts, a rare or exotic profession of the borrower can influence the bank’s decision – in this case, he will have to show the lender the available assets (real estate, car, securities).

Also among the reasons for refusing a mortgage are distortion of facts in documents, falsification of certificates, short work experience or frequent change of place of work. In addition, a loan may not be given for the purchase of an illiquid or non-bank property.

Earlier, in July, it became known that 62 percent of Russians exclude the possibility of obtaining a mortgage. 20 percent admit that in the future they will take a loan for the purchase of housing, 16 percent are paying or have already paid it off.

