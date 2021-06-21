A source at Buckingham Palace named the main reason for the quarrel between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. Reported by The Sun.

An unnamed tabloid insider close to the court said that the reason for Prince Harry’s “attack” on his relatives was the message that he was stripped of his military ranks.

According to the source, it was this that caused a major quarrel between the Duke of Sussex and his family, after which the prince agreed to a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey “within 24 hours.” “Harry really valued his position in the military, as he really took part in the hostilities,” he said.

Prince Harry, 36, served in the Army Aviation Corps. From December 2007 to February 2008, he served as an aviation gunner in the Afghan province of Helmand, and from September 2012 to January 2013 he participated in hostilities in southern Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex retired from the military with the rank of major.

In addition to the rank of retired major and other honorary military positions, Prince Harry held the title of Captain General of the Royal Marines.

In February 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would not return to serving as senior members of the British royal family. At the same time, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Harry and Megan of the status of patrons of a number of institutions and charitable organizations and took away the remaining honorary military titles from the prince.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Buckingham Palace finally soured in March 2021 after a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess of Sussex hinted at the racist sentiments of some members of the royal family.