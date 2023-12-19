Analyst Akulinin: a floating rate may lead to loss of income on deposits

The presence of floating interest rates at banks may result in a loss of client income on deposits. This was stated by Associate Professor of the Department of Corporate Governance and Innovation at the Russian University of Economics. G.V. Plekhanov Fedor Akulinin. His words leads newspaper “Izvestia”.

The expert emphasized that a long deposit period does not always guarantee the client the maximum level of income. Against this background, the analyst urged Russians to carefully read all the terms of the agreement before signing the document. Otherwise, the bank will most likely be able to “change the conditions in its favor,” Akulinin clarified.

He named the extension of the contract at a reduced rate as another reason for the possible loss of income on deposits. These risks affect time deposits to a greater extent, the expert concluded.

Earlier, financier Lazar Badalov warned Russians about the dangers of bank deposits that include investment products. The main risks are that financial institutions do not always warn clients that there are no guarantees of investment income for these types of products. For this reason, citizens should not follow the lead of banks that promote such dual products with higher interest rates.