The main problem of Russian engineers was constraint. Artur Zarkhi, General Director of the Corporation of Robots and one of the creators of the largest exhibition of achievements in robotics in Russia, told Moslent about this.

“The biggest problem in Russia is that we are too modest. We have people who create excellent robots with their own hands, and then these machines collect dust in their garage. Such an engineer says: no, nothing will come of it. This happened to me multiple times. A person is simply shy, and this prevents us from promoting the engineering profession,” Zarhi said.

The expert noted that such options are mostly non-industrial, but if you invest money and advertise the development, an excellent product will come out.

Moreover, this feature is characteristic not only of engineers. According to Zarkhi, in our country there are many areas in which such unconstructive modesty occurs.

