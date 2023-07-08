Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/08/2023 – 7:07 am

Share



The tax reform was approved by the Chamber in the early hours of this Friday, the 7th. The proposal discussed for more than three decades unifies the current taxes into two value-added taxes (IVAs) and puts an end to cascading taxation. See below the main points of the text that will now be analyzed by the Senate plenary.

1. Unification of consumption taxes

The tax reform does away with the federal taxes IPI, PIS and Cofins, the state ICMS and the municipal ISS. In their place, two IVAs enter: the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) replaces federal taxes, while the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) unifies and replaces ICMS (state) and ISS (municipal). In addition, a Selective Tax will be created, which will focus on items harmful to health and the environment.

2. End of cascading tax

With the creation of VATs, “full non-cumulativeness” will be implemented, that is, taxes will no longer be charged on taxes, a practice that makes products more expensive and hinders the competitiveness of the Brazilian economy. There will also be exemption for exports.

3. Collection at destination and end of tax war

The new taxes are now charged where the products are consumed, and not where they are produced, as is done in the vast majority of countries. The main objective of the measure is to put an end to the so-called fiscal war between states – a practice in which governors grant exemptions to companies so that they can set up shop in their territories. The dispute generates economic distortions and reduces the revenue base of state governments.

4. National Regional Development Fund (FNDR)

The reform creates a fund for states and municipalities with the aim of reducing regional and social inequalities and offsetting the end of tax subsidies. The resources will have to be applied in: carrying out studies, projects and infrastructure works; promotion of productive activities with high potential for generating employment and income, including the granting of subsidies; actions for scientific and technological development and innovation. Resource contributions will be made by the Union in amounts that start at BRL 8 billion in 2029, reaching BRL 40 billion from 2033. The amounts will be outside the new spending ceiling. The rapporteur left the criteria for distributing the fund to a complementary law, which irritated the North and Northeast States.

5. State Tax Benefit Compensation Fund

It is a second fund to offset losses with ICMS tax incentives and benefits granted until May 31, 2023.

6. Manaus Free Zone

Responding to requests from the Amazonas caucus and the state governor, Wilson Lima, a provision for a third compensation fund was added to the text of the reform, dedicated exclusively to the region. The device will be created by complementary law and supplied with Union resources. The objective, according to the proposal, is to encourage the development and diversification of economic activities in the Amazon, which today depends on subsidies granted to the Manaus Free Trade Zone, which will be extinguished after 2073.

7. Reduced rates

There will be a flat rate, as a general rule, and a reduced rate. Nine groups of products and services will have a rate 60% lower than the standard rate, which will only be defined in a supplementary law. The Treasury indicated a general rate of 25%, but, amid so many exceptions, tax experts are skeptical about this percentage and estimate a much higher level. The beneficiaries are:

– Education services

– Health services

– Accessibility and medical devices for people with disabilities

– Medicines and basic menstrual health care products

– Public passenger transport services by road, rail and waterway, urban, semi-urban, metropolitan, intercity and interstate

– Agricultural, aquaculture, fishing, forest and extractive products in natura

– Agricultural and aquaculture inputs, food for human consumption and personal hygiene products

– National artistic, cultural, journalistic and audiovisual productions and sports activities

– Goods and services related to national security and sovereignty, information security and cyber security

– Specific tax regimes

– Fuels and lubricants

– Financial services, transactions with real estate, health care plans and betting (prediction contests)

– Government procurement

– Cooperative societies

– Hotel services, amusement parks and theme parks, restaurants and regional aviation

8. Federative Council

As a result of the agreement between the project’s rapporteur, Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (Progressistas-PB), and the governors, the text makes it clear that all states and the Federal District will have representatives on the Federative Council, which will manage the IBS. The municipalities will also have 27 representatives. The council’s decisions will have to be approved by the country’s most populous states, which are fewer in number.

9. Cashback

Creation of the possibility of returning IBS and CBS to individuals in a broad manner, to be defined in a supplementary law, as a way of benefiting the lower income population. In the last-minute negotiations, Ribeiro contemplated the evangelical bench, which requested the removal of the word “gender” from the section of the law that talks about cashback. The previous text predicted that the cashback aimed to reduce income, gender or racial inequalities. The last two terms dropped in the updated version.

10. Basic basket

Creation of a national basic basket, whose products will have a zero rate. Today, each state has its composition. The definition of the products that will compose this new selection of items was left to a complementary law.

11. Tax burden

The ceiling includes a lock to avoid increasing the tax burden. According to the rapporteur, the intention of the initial opinion was to guarantee the principle of neutrality, that is, neither increase nor decrease in tax collection.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.























