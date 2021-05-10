The Executive Power sent to the Senate of the Nation a bill to establish epidemiological parameters and to be able to divide the country into areas with low, medium and high risk of contagion of coronavirus and thus determine the circulation and mobility restrictions that the national Government may apply in periods of 21 days until December of this year. These are the main points of the bill:

Division of the country into zones according to the risk of contagion

-High risk: Urban agglomerates, departments or parties in which a marked acceleration of the rise in cases is perceived in the last two weeks compared to the previous two weeks and which have a high incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

-Medium risk: Urban agglomerates, departments or parties in which there is a moderate acceleration in the rise in cases in the last two weeks compared to the previous two weeks and which have an average incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

-Low risk: Urban agglomerates, departments or parties in which there has not been an acceleration in the rise of cases in the last two weeks compared to the previous two weeks and which have a very low incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

-In the case of cities with more than 300,000 inhabitants, the parameter for intensive care beds is also introduced. When 80% of these beds are occupied, they will be considered “epidemiological alarm” areas.

The figure of the “conglomerate”

In addition to municipalities and departments, which are the administrative and political units into which the provinces are divided, the law establishes that the measures can affect “conglomerates”, which means that the same measures can be taken for areas that cover more than one Province. The best known case is that of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which includes the Federal Capital and the Buenos Aires suburbs.

The legislative delegation

Article 76 of the National Constitution says that “legislative delegation to the Executive Power is prohibited, except in certain matters of administration or public emergency, with a fixed term for its exercise and within the bases of the delegation established by Congress” . The legislative delegation is the transfer of prerogatives from Congress to the Executive Power and in this case, the Government says it is justified by the “public emergency” that the pandemic implies. Therefore, the law says that the Executive Branch is empowered to “adopt reasonable, temporary and timely measures to protect life and public health in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the” creation of conditions for access to adequate medical care and assistance for people affected by COVID-19 “.

The closings of activities in each case

–Epidemiological alarm: suspension of face-to-face classes at all educational levels for 21 days; public transportation only for essential workers; closure of shopping malls and fairs in open or closed places; closing of premises from 19 to 6; bars and restaurants will only be able to serve outdoor tables and will only have to sell by delivery between 7:00 pm and 6:00 pm; prohibition of the recreational practice of group contact sports in outdoor spaces and closure of gyms and clubs and prohibition of circulating from 20 to 6.

–High epidemiological risk: social gatherings in private homes are prohibited, except for the assistance of people who require special care; social gatherings in public outdoor spaces of more than TEN (10) people; the recreational practice of sports in closed establishments that are not official competitions under approved protocols; the activities of casinos, bingo halls, discotheques and party halls; the realization of all kinds of cultural, social, recreational, religious events and of any other nature in closed places that imply concurrence of people and the opening of cinemas, theaters, clubs, gyms, cultural centers and other similar establishments, unless they operate at the same time. fresh air. In turn, bars and restaurants may not be open between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and at that time they will have to sell by delivery.

-Medium epidemiological risk: The provinces will define what measures to apply.

-Low epidemiological risk: The recommendations to remain with social distance, favor activities in open and ventilated places and promote the modality of telework are maintained.