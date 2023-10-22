The main places of Indian parties in Moscow were named “Moslente” by the president of the non-profit partnership “Indian Business Alliance”, co-owner of the company “The Imperial Tailoring Co” Sammy Kotwani. First of all, he mentioned the capital’s restaurants “Taba” and “Jai Hind”.

“Birthdays or second – Russian – weddings are often celebrated there. On Friday and Saturday evenings you can find many Moscow Hindus there,” Kotwani explained.

Nine years ago, a religious festival dedicated to the god Ganesha began to be celebrated at the Moscow Indian Cultural Center. It lasts five days. “You can pray, eat the free food that Indian families prepare for the holiday. We organize a concert with chanting of mantras and then dancing, this year there were about 3,000 people. There was a DJ, a great party,” said the interview hero. The Indian version of Maslenitsa is the Holi holiday, which has also been celebrated at the Center of Indian Culture for 16 years.

