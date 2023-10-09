The world’s leading experts in geostrategy had made a prediction about the future of Israel. Their technological predominance over all countries in the region in issues such as cybersecurity or electronic espionage had allowed them to enter a new phase since it was impossible to attack the country without their advanced systems discovering it. The attack launched this Saturday by Hamas has shown that this diagnosis was wrong.

One of the main people responsible for the failure belongs to Unit 8200, one of the largest spy technology agencies in the world. Pegasus, the remote control system with which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, were spied on, was a spy program created by former members of this highly clandestine unit. The name of the top head of this unit, like that of Mossad, is a state secret in Israel.

Secret base in the desert



Unit 8200, dependent on the Army, is based in a top-secret facility in the Negev desert. It is known that it is made up of several thousand soldiers and that among them there are Arabists capable of understanding any nuance of all the languages ​​spoken in the region. Its function is to be able to listen in real time to everything its enemies are talking about, but its power does not end there. According to various sources, this unit is capable of entering the cyber systems of enemy countries and taking over all of the rival’s military capabilities.

An Israeli soldier, next to a car hit by one of the rockets launched from Gaza.



AFP







The most famous case of an intrusion of this type in which Unit 8200 intervened is ‘Operation Huerto’. This mission completed in 2007 consisted of bombing a nuclear reactor in Syria, manufactured by North Korea and in which nuclear fuel was processed. The Israelis managed to get five planes into Syrian airspace and destroy the facility. To carry out the flight safely, Unit 8200 managed to hack Syria’s radar systems and introduce false information so that the Israeli bombing raids would not be detected.

The appointment in Beirut



However, in Saturday’s Hamas attack, Unit 8200 was completely useless. The causes are not known in detail. One of them may be Iran’s support for Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Iran is a country that does have technology to rival or at least circumvent Israeli espionage. According to the Wall Street Journal, Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials met with Hamas and Hezbollah in Beirut on October 2 to prepare for the attack on Israel, a link that Iran has denied. The truth is that the Palestinians have adopted security measures that reveal that they are aware of Israeli espionage. In one of the videos released today by Hamas you can see how they use landlines to deploy their missile systems. This is due to a paradox. Older communication devices, which are based on the classic telephone line, can be more difficult to tap than newer smartphones and Internet-based communications.



The ‘Iron Dome’, in action against a missile attack from Gaza.







The next major failure in Israeli security corresponds to the so-called ‘Iron Dome’, Israel’s anti-missile system that until Saturday was considered the best in the world. This device integrates advanced radars with the most modern anti-aircraft missile systems. It became operational in 2011 and until now boasted of being able to shoot down 97% of the missiles fired from Gaza by Hamas. In May of this year he was shut down, after an attack carried out by Palestinian terrorists caused damage in the city of Sderot. On that occasion, the militiamen launched a hundred missiles, of which only 24 were shot down in the air by the ‘Iron Dome’. It is not out of the question that Hamas had already begun to test a method to end this air defense model through massive attacks. Perhaps for this reason, Saturday’s infiltration was anticipated by the activation of more than 2,200 missiles from Gaza. In this sense, Hamas has named its operation ‘Al-Aqsa Deluge’, an obvious name to explain the rain of rockets on Israel, to which is added a reference to the largest mosque in Jerusalem.

The date of the surprise attack by Hamas coincided with the date chosen 50 years ago to invade Israel by an Arab coalition, in the Yom Kippur War.

On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Nir Dinar defined with certainty what the Hamas incursion had entailed. “It’s our 9/11,” he declared. The comparison does not refer only to the surprise of the attack. The destruction of the Twin Towers demonstrated that the trust that the United States had placed in its technology to confront its enemies was incapable of predicting coordinated attacks by Al Qaeda and planned in the strictest secrecy. And it highlighted that human sources and the classic work of espionage remained much more necessary than technological devices. It is still not known if it is a coincidence that the Yom Kippur War, in which Israel was also surprised by the invasion of an Arab coalition, took place on October 6, 1973, and that Hamas chose October 7, half a century later. of that anniversary, to start the ‘Al Aqsa Flood’. This would indicate a greater ambition and programming than is suspected and could indicate that the second phase of Hamas’ plan is to wait for the entry of Israeli troops into Gaza and decimate them there with already prepared ambushes, as happened in the second Lebanon war.

In this case, furthermore, Mossad may have been wrong in its assessments. According to some sources, Israeli espionage was convinced that Hamas had changed its strategy and no longer intended to attack Israel but rather seek some type of agreement based on economic improvements for the population of the strip. It is not ruled out that the Palestinian militia had sent this message to sow confusion in Israel and that its infiltration plan remained hidden until this Saturday.